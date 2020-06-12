White House eyes travel from Mexico as source of virus spike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is exploring the possibility that travel from Mexico may be contributing to a new wave of coronavirus infections, rather than states’ efforts to reopen their economies.

The notion was discussed at some length Thursday during a meeting of the administration’s coronavirus task force that focused, in part, on identifying common threads between new outbreaks.

COVID-19 cases are currently rising in nearly half of states across the country, according to an Associated Press analysis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is deploying teams to Arizona and other hotspots to try to trace the outbreaks and contain them.