Trump rally on Juneteenth in Tulsa called ‘slap in the face’

1:29 pm AP - National News, News, Top Stories

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Black community and political leaders are calling on President Donald Trump to change the date or place of a campaign rally scheduled for Juneteenth in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

They are denouncing his plans for a rally on the day that marks the end of slavery in America and in a place that in 1921 was the site of a fiery and orchestrated white-on-black attack.

Tulsa community leader Sherry Gamble Smith calls it a “slap in the face."

Trump campaign officials discussed in advance the possible reaction to the Juneteenth date, but there are no plans to change it despite fierce blowback.

