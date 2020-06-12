Trump rally on Juneteenth in Tulsa called ‘slap in the face’

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Black community and political leaders are calling on President Donald Trump to change the date or place of a campaign rally scheduled for Juneteenth in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

They are denouncing his plans for a rally on the day that marks the end of slavery in America and in a place that in 1921 was the site of a fiery and orchestrated white-on-black attack.

Tulsa community leader Sherry Gamble Smith calls it a “slap in the face."

Trump campaign officials discussed in advance the possible reaction to the Juneteenth date, but there are no plans to change it despite fierce blowback.