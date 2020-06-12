Starbucks to close 400 stores in US, Canada

Starbucks says it will close about 400 U.S. and Canada locations.

The coffee giant says it's accelerating plans to improve drive-thru and curbside pick-up options due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starbucks plans to make the shift over the next 18 months.

Customers can continue to order and pay via the Starbucks app.

The company said it has recently reexamined its brick-and-mortar retail strategy.

Starbucks said about 80 percent of all transactions at nearly 15,000 U.S. stores are "on-the-go" purchases.

Starbucks said it expects to lose $3.2 billion in its third quarter, which ends on June 28.