Nonresidents advised to avoid Foothills after congestion reported due to ‘Bighorn Fire viewers’

TUCSON - With the fire burning the Catalina Mountains growing to 7,092 acres Friday, emergency officials advised Friday that people who do not live in the Catalina Foothills should stay away at this time.

Since lightning sparked the blaze last Friday, emergency officials have been hard at work keeping the community safe from the Bighorn Fire.

With many emergency personnel moving throughout the area to help residents evacuate, allocate resources to its crews and aid in the fire prevention effort, Pima County Sheriff's Department shared concerns that nonresidents are heavily congesting the area, restricting the roadways and delaying emergency officials.

"The Pima Sheriff's Department is asking members of the community to please avoid the Catalina Foothills area during the fire, unless they are going to their homes or conducting business," the department said in a social media post. "There were several instances of congestion in the area creating roadway dangers for both emergency personnel and people traveling in the area. If possible, Please avoid the area."

Oro Valley Police Department even advised that there are people who are stopping by the area simply to get a glimpse of the blaze.

DO NOT stop along Oracle Rd. to view the fire. This is dangerous for you, the community and the fire apparatus coming in and out of the area. pic.twitter.com/t2j5ampPBS — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) June 12, 2020

To help lower the congestion in the area, PCSD is advising the public to avoid all areas placed under "Set" and "Go" protocols in connection to the fire.

The "Set" protocols are in place for the area between Ina Road and First Avenue, and Alvernon Way and Skyline Drive.

This includes The Enclave at Pima Canyon, Villas at Rancho Sin Vacas, Pima Estates, Villa Milano at Rancho Sin Vacas, Sin Vacas, Catalina Ridge Estates and the Canyons.

Those protocols are also in place in the area of the Catalina Foothills East of Alvernon Way, North of Skyline Drive, West of Sabino Canyon Road and the area north of Magee Road, East of Oracle Road and South of Catalina State Park.

RESOURCES:

Pima County Emergency Alert information can be found here.

Find out more about the Ready, Set, Go program here.

Questions from residents in the area should contact (520)- 351-FIRE.

American Red Cross, Canyon del Oro HS offering shelter following Bighorn Fire evacuations

PACC, Rillito Racetrack make preparations for pets, livestock impacted by Bighorn Fire evacuations

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest information.