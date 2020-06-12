Man arrested for allegedly threatening to burn down black church in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Federal authorities say they’ve arrested a North Carolina man who threatened to burn down a black church in Virginia.

Federal prosecutors say they arrested 63-year-old John Malcolm Bareswill on Friday on a charged related to his alleged threat to burn down a Baptist church in Virginia Beach.

Court records said Bareswill called the church earlier this week and made racist remarks and threatened to set the church on fire after one of the church leaders took part in a public vigil for George Floyd.

Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes even after he pleaded for air and stopped moving.