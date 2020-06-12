How to thank crews working the Bighorn Fire

TUCSON - Community members have been asking what they can do to thank those working the Bighorn Fire.

Many want to provide food, beverages and other donations.

Firefighters are on a strict dietary regimen. Their calorie intake is divided into proteins, carbohydrates and fats. The camp provides crews with meals that meet those guidelines.

Therefore, they can't accept food as a form of appreciation.

The Forest Service - Coronado National Forest says people can make signs and flyers thanking firefighters, crews and support personnel. They ask community members to post them in highly-visible locations.

You can also drop the posters off by the Fire Information tent/trailer//building so they can be posted around fire camp.

"Firefighting is hard work often done in remote areas. Firefighters may be separated from their families for weeks at a time," said the Forest Service in a Facebook post. "Kind words of thanks go a long way toward feeling appreciated and lifting spirits."

People can also help by sharing important information.

"Spread the word among information networks regarding area and trail closures, keeping roadways open for fire support vehicles, and keeping drones away from wildfires."

Don't forget to share your photos with News 4 Tucson. We will be posting them on our website. Share your photos at digitalnewsteam@kvoa.com.