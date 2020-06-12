Crews continue to battle Bighorn Fire

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. The Bighorn Fire continues to burn in the Santa Catalina Mountains Friday morning.

Hundreds of Foothills residents were asked to evacuate their homes Thursday morning.

Residents living north of the area between Ina Road and First Avenue, and Alvernon Way and Skyline Drive were asked to evacuate.

In addition, the areas of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Road, North of Skyline Drive are asked to prepare for a potential evacuation and to be alert. Residents living in this area can voluntarily evacuate at this time.

Emergency officials said a cooling shelter is available at CDO High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley.

Sunrise through the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

The Bighorn Fire was sparked by lighting last Friday. It has burned 6,200 acres and is still on 10 percent contained.

More than 400 crew members are fighting this fire.

Officials say crews are working to bring the fire down from the higher elevations and to the Sonoran Desert, where firefighting efforts can be more efficient.

Pima County Emergency Alert information can be found here.

Find out more about the Ready, Set, Go program here.

Questions from residents in the area should contact (520) 351-4900.

