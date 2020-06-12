Christopher Columbus statue removed from South Carolina park

COLUMBIA, SC (NBC News) - A statue of Christopher Columbus has been removed from a park in Columbia, South Carolina.

Mayor Steve Benjamin says the statue had been vandalized several times this week, so he made the decision to take it down and have it put in storage.

The statue was a gift to the people of Columbia from the daughters of the American Revolution.

The mayor says the state regent of the DAR supports the decision.

He says he also discussed it with leaders of Columbia's Italian-American community, who also support the move.

Benjamin says he looks forward to having discussions with the people of Columbia to find the most fitting way and location for the statue to be viewed in the best fitting historical context.