Band-Aid launches bandages for different skin tones

Band-Aid is launching diversified bandages for different skin tones to “embrace the beauty of diverse skin.”

The company said in a Thursday Instagram post that they listened to customers and the black community and are “dedicated to inclusivity."

The statement included a picture of five band-aids ranging in color from light to dark.

Historically the company has sold bandages ranging from clear to medium in color.

Band-Aid also said it will make a donation to Black Lives Matter and stands against racism, violence and injustice

Its parent company, Johnson and Johnson, pledged $10 million to fight systemic racism and injustice earlier this month.