1,654 new coronavirus cases reported in Arizona; death toll 1,144

PHOENIX — Arizona reported an additional 17 COVID-19-related deaths Friday. The statewide total is now 1,144.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The department reported 32 deaths on Thursday and 25 on Wednesday.

Confirmed cases went up to 32, 918 with 1,654 new cases.

Last Friday, the state reported 24, 332 cases and 1,012 deaths.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 442, 886 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 6.7 % have come back positive.

Since June 2, the percentage has spiked back up from 5.7% to 6.7%.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 17,010

Pima: 3,628

Pinal: 1,363

Santa Cruz: 833

Cochise: 178

Yuma: 2,841

La Paz: 217

Mohave: 584

Yavapai: 367

Coconino: 1,345

Navajo: 2,512

Gila: 54

Graham: 48

Greenlee: 11

Apache: 1,927

