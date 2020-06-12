12-year-old hosts BLM protest in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, NC (NBC News) - Cross the country, people are holding protests, outraged over the death of George Floyd.

In Greenville, North Carolina, a 12-year-old boy decided to have his own protest - in front of his house, which is on a busy Four Lane Street.

Seventh-grader Wyatt Zinn made signs that say 'Black Lives Matter,' holding them up as passing cars honked horns and drivers waved at him.

Wyatt says he wanted to do this to make people smile.

The 12-year-old started holding the signs at 10 a.m. Friday with his mom close by.

"If I make people's days, it makes my day to do it,” protester Wyatt Zinn said. “It makes me feel good."

Wyatt, who is home schooled, says he wants to do this every day and encourages other people to do the same.