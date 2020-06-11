U-Haul offers 30 days free self-storage to residents impacted by Bighorn Fire

TUCSON - U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents impacted by the Bighorn Fire.

The Pima County Office of Emergency Management sent out a message to residents living north of the area between Ina Road and First Avenue, and Alvernon Way and Skyline Drive should move south of the Catalina Mountains Thursday morning.

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Marana -7701 N. I-10 EB Frontage Road. Call: (520) 293-1627

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Automall, 4655 N. Oracle Road, Call: (520) 575-5373

U-Haul Moving & Storage at East Speedway, 5533 E. Speedway Blvd. Call: (520) 575-5376

U-Haul, 3555 E. Grant Road. Call: (520) 575-5364

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Ina Road, 4040 W. Ina Road. Call: (520) 575-5380

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Tucson, 450 N. Freeway: Call: (520) 777-9159