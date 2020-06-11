 Skip to Content

Tucson native makes history selected #7 overall in MLB Draft

VAIL, Ariz. - A Tucson-area and former Cienega High School product has been selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft.

Nick Gonzales of Vail, Ariz., was selected number seven overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates. 

He has become the highest draft pick ever from the Old Pueblo. 

Gonzales is now joining fellow Tucson product and former Sahuaro High School standout Sammy Khalifa. Khalifa was also selected seventh overall, as the highest draft pick ever for an Old Pueblo native.

The only other Tucsonan to ever be selected in the top ten of the MLB draft was Eddie Leon. The Tucson High School grad was taken ninth overall. 

"He's one of the best humans and people I've ever met," said Cienega High School baseball skipper Kelly Johnson.

Johnson coached Gonzales as a teen.

"I'm extremely proud, especially a Tucson product and a Vail product," said Johnson. "He was a leader. He's still a leader, and pushes people to be better."

As the seventh pick overall for the Pittsburgh Pirates, it's estimated that Nick Gonzales will sign a contract worth over five million dollars!

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last 3 years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

