President Trump says he supports investing more money into police training

(NBC News) President Trump traveled to Dallas Thursday to address growing demands for police reform.

"We have to work together to confront bigotry and prejudice wherever they appear, but we'll make no progress and heal no wounds by falsely labeling tens of millions of Americans as racists or bigots," Mr. Trump said.

The president met with selected law enforcement and faith leaders for what was billed as a round table on race relations and policing.

Dallas' three top law enforcement officials, the sheriff, police chief and district attorney, were excluded from the event. All three are black.

Instead of defunding agencies as many protesters are demanding, president trump says he wants to invest in police training, and promises an executive order to upgrade policing standards.

"That means force, but force with compassion, but if you are going to have to really do a job, if someone's really bad, you're going to have to do it with real strength, real power," Mr. Trump said.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2zuhBMs