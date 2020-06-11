President Trump aims to maintain campaign cash advantage over Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is resuming in-person fundraising events after a three-month hiatus.

His campaign is at work to maintain the cash advantage over Democrat Joe Biden that it believes is vital to victory in November.

A GOP official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plan says Trump is traveling to Dallas on Thursday to raise more than $10 million for his campaign and the Republican Party. He’ll hold another event Saturday at his golf course in New Jersey.

Trump’s reelection plans have been rocked by the coronavirus, a severe economic recession and nationwide protests over racial injustice.