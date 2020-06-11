 Skip to Content

President Trump aims to maintain campaign cash advantage over Biden

Updated
Last updated today at 5:45 pm
5:41 pm Decision 2020, News, Top Stories

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is resuming in-person fundraising events after a three-month hiatus.

His campaign is at work to maintain the cash advantage over Democrat Joe Biden that it believes is vital to victory in November.

A GOP official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plan says Trump is traveling to Dallas on Thursday to raise more than $10 million for his campaign and the Republican Party. He’ll hold another event Saturday at his golf course in New Jersey.

Trump’s reelection plans have been rocked by the coronavirus, a severe economic recession and nationwide protests over racial injustice. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film