Portion of Pima County residents advised to evacuate due to Bighorn Fire

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. - Foothills residents are asked to evacuate their homes immediately due to the Bighorn Fire, according to a release from Pima County Sheriff's Department sent out Thursday at 10 a.m.

The Pima County Office of Emergency Management sent out a message to residents saying to move south of the Catalina Mountains Thursday morning.

Emergency officials said a cooling shelter is available at CDO High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be going door to door to make contact with those affected residents who may not have received the message.

Here are the steps to take:

Grab your emergency go kit and keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.

Stay up to date with the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.

Be SET to GO.

Emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

Questions from residents in the area should contact (520) 351-4900.

Crews have been fighting the blaze since Friday night's thunderstorm.

The fire is still 10 percent contained. It has burned more than 4,769 acres.

