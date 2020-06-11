Perimeter Bicycling announces new executive director

TUCSON - Perimeter Bicycling has a new executive director.

TJ Juskiewicz will now run El Tour de Tucson.

He will work alongside Charlene Grabowski, who spent the last year as El Tour’s CEO.

“I’m absolutely excited about welcoming someone with the years and breadth of cycling event management and experience that TJ has,” said John Cole, Perimeter Bicycling’s Chairman of the Finance Committee. “We’re looking forward to TJ leading the organization into this year’s ride and the future. We’d also like to thank Charlene for her help and support of the organization. She took the El Tour team to a new level and hands that off to TJ for a running start.”

Grabowski will remain with the organization through the end of the year, assisting with the 2020 ride set for Nov. 21.

Juskiewicz officially will start his new role on July 1, 2020.

Juskiewicz brings with him more than 30 years of athletic event experience and "a love of cycling."

He has served as director of some of the country’s top cycling events including RAGBRAI and Bike Florida. Juskiewicz was also one of the coordinators of Bike South 2000, a 2,000-mile, 30-day, bicycle tour of six southern states.

The 38th Tour de Tucson is scheduled for Nov. 21, 2020.

Cyclists of all ages and abilities may ride 100, 57 or 28 miles or a Fun Ride of 10, 5 or 1 miles.

Visit www.eltourdetucson.org for more information.