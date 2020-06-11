PACC, Rillito Racetrack make preparations for pets, livestock impacted by Bighorn Fire evacuations

TUCSON - With the Bighorn Fire prompting evacuations the northern section of Foothills, Pima Animal Care Center announced Thursday morning it will offer emergency services to keep pets and livestock safe at this time.

On Thursday, Pima County Sheriff's Department put in place an evacuation order for the area north of Skyline Drive and Alvernon Way, and Ina Road and First Avenue as the blaze burning at Pusch Ridge grew to more than 4,769 acres.

To help evacuees keep their animals safe, PACC enacted an emergency plan shortly after the evacuation order was released. The facility is currently making space and freeing up kennels to help shelter the animals in need.

“When you are in the middle of an emergency it can be overwhelming to figure out the best way to take care of your family and pets,” said Kristen Hassen, Director of Animal Services. “Pets are family."

Animals PACC is equipped to care for are dogs, cats, birds and pocket pets such as gerbils, hamsters and rats. Evacuees who need help housing their pets are advised to make arrangements by calling 520-724-5961.

A plan has also been put in place for people who care for livestock. Those individuals are advised to make arrangements with the Rillito Racetrack by calling 520-419-2369.