Navajo Nation nears 300 COVID-19 related deaths as cases rise to 6,275

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials are reporting 125 new coronavirus cases and five new related deaths on the reservation.

The death toll is approaching 300 and reservation-wide cases totaled 6,275 as of Wednesday.

Tribal officials said preliminary reports from 11 health care facilities indicate nearly 3,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 with more reports pending.

Navajo officials are cautioning tribal members about letting up their guard too soon while the pandemic remains a serious threat throughout U.S. In Arizona, health care officials are reporting spikes in new cases and hospitals have been told to prepare for the worst.

