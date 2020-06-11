Man arrested for 1st-degree murder in connection to shooting at midtown hotel

TUCSON - Police are investigating a domestic violence homicide that happened on Sunday in midtown.

Officers were dispatched to the Days Inn hotel on 1440 S. Craycroft Rd. for a report of a shooting at 11:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman inside a hotel room suffering from obvious gunshot trauma.

Rachel Lena Sheridan, 25, was transported to Banner - University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

Tucson Police Department says Sheridan was in a domestic violence relationship with Keith Larone Colbert, 46.

Police say the victim was at the hotel hiding from Colbert. He then reportedly forced his way into her room and shot her.

Colbert fled the scene after the shooting, police say.

On Monday, Colbert was located and detained at America's Best Value Inn, 810 E. Benson Highway.

He has been charged with domestic violence aggravated assault, attempted first-degree murder, and prohibited possession of a firearm.

Colbert was booked into the Pima County Jail.