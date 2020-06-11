Arizona reports 1,412 new coronavirus cases Thursday; death toll 1,127
PHOENIX — Arizona reported an additional 32 COVID-19-related deaths Thursday. The statewide total is now 1,127.
Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The department reported 25 deaths on Wednesday.
Confirmed cases went up to 31,264 with 1,412 new cases.
Last Thursday, the state reported 22,753 cases and 996 deaths.
The data includes people who have recovered.
According to the state's data dashboard, 429, 327 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 6.5 % have come back positive.
Since June 2, the percentage has spiked back up from 5.7% to 6.5%.
Cases by county:
- Maricopa: 16,018
- Pima: 3,479
- Pinal: 1,281
- Santa Cruz: 805
- Cochise: 171
- Yuma: 2,585
- La Paz: 211
- Mohave: 563
- Yavapai: 359
- Coconino: 1,317
- Navajo: 2,479
- Gila: 49
- Graham: 48
- Greenlee: 12
- Apache: 1,887
