Arizona reports 1,412 new coronavirus cases Thursday; death toll 1,127

PHOENIX — Arizona reported an additional 32 COVID-19-related deaths Thursday. The statewide total is now 1,127.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The department reported 25 deaths on Wednesday.

Confirmed cases went up to 31,264 with 1,412 new cases.

Last Thursday, the state reported 22,753 cases and 996 deaths.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 429, 327 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 6.5 % have come back positive.

Since June 2, the percentage has spiked back up from 5.7% to 6.5%.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 16,018

Pima: 3,479

Pinal: 1,281

Santa Cruz: 805

Cochise: 171

Yuma: 2,585

La Paz: 211

Mohave: 563

Yavapai: 359

Coconino: 1,317

Navajo: 2,479

Gila: 49

Graham: 48

Greenlee: 12

Apache: 1,887

