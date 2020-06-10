 Skip to Content

US general: Taliban not yet met conditions for US withdrawal out of Afghanistan

12:02 pm News, Top Stories

WASHINGTON (AP) — The commander overseeing U.S. forces in Afghanistan says the Taliban have not yet met conditions required for a complete U.S. troop withdrawal.

Gen. Frank McKenzie said the U.S. is ahead of schedule for an initial drawdown by July to 8,600 troops. He stressed, however, that going to zero troops by May 2021 — as envisioned in a U.S.-Taliban deal signed in February — is dependent on conditions.

He said, “Frankly, if asked my opinion, those conditions have not been fully met.” He said the key condition is that the Taliban ensure that attacks against the U.S. cannot be launched from Afghanistan.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

