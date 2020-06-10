Trump rules out changing name of bases named after Confederate officers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is ruling out changing the name of Army bases named for Confederate Army officers.

This comes two days after Defense Secretary Mark Esper indicated he is open to a discussion of such changes, which have been urged by prominent retired Army officers and others.

The issue has arisen periodically but is gaining new attention as the nation wrestles with questions of race after the death of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis police.

In a series of tweets, Trump wrote, “My administration will not even consider” changing those Army base names.