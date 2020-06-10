‘Stop the pain,’ George Floyd’s brother pleads with Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — George Floyd's brother is challenging Congress to “stop the pain," testifying on Capitol Hill that Floyd's death should not be in vain.

Philonise Floyd testified Wednesday at a House hearing on proposed changes to police practices and accountability. He asked lawmakers to make sure his brother is not “another name” on a growing list of those killed during interactions with police.

Floyd says he hopes his brother's death changes the world for the better. George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis has sparked worldwide protests and calls for change and an end to racial prejudice. House Democrats have proposed a sweeping package of changes in police oversight and accountability.