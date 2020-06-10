Pima County encourages residents impacted by fires to sign up for its emergency alert system

TUCSON - Pima County wants those affected by the fires to get the latest information from the county's emergency alert system.

Since it was launched in 2017, the Pima County Emergency Notification System is designed to keep the public informed during emergency events.

The notifications can be accessed through many different sources.

"We have the ability to give you the option how you want to be contacted,” Matt McGlone of Pima County Emergency Operations Center said. “It can be done by any of the devices. It can be done by phone. It can even be done by fax if there was someone that wished to do that."

To sign up, create a profile at myalerts.pima.gov.