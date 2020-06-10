 Skip to Content

One dead in assault on Tucson’s west side, suspect located

TUCSON - Deputies are investigating the death of a 62-year-old man after an assault on Tucson's west side Tuesday.

Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to the 5600 block of South Sandario Road for a report of a fight.

Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased man with obvious signs of trauma.

The victim has been identified as James Wilkerson.

Another man with serious injuries was transported to the hospital, PCSD says.

A third man, reportedly fled the scene after the incident. He was located in the area at 4 a.m. on Wednesday after a resident called 911.

Josh Ward, 44, is now in custody.

The investigation remains on-going.

Julia Leon

Julia is a Digital Content Specialist for KVOA News 4 Tucson. In 2018, she earned a bachelor’s of arts degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

