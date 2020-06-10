 Skip to Content

NASCAR bans Confederate flag from races, events and properties

New
2:28 pm News, Sports, Top Stories

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - NASCAR has banned the Confederate flag from all events and properties.

NASCAR says the Confederate flag “runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry.”

Former chairman Brian France in 2015 tried to ban the flying of Confederate flags at race tracks, a proposal too broad to enforce and one that angered NASCAR’s core Southern-based fan base.  

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film