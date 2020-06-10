More than $1M worth of fentanyl pills, heroin and cocaine concealed in tile seized at Port of Nogales

TUCSON - More than 100 pounds of hard narcotics were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Monday at the Port of Nogales.

According to CBP, a 63-year-old U.S. citizen was taken into custody after a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted officers to his pick-up truck when he attempted to enter into the U.S. through the Port of Nogales.

Officials said the officers found 46 drug packages concealed inside hollowed-out ceramic tile boxes packed in the truck. Officials said the drugs were identified as 71 pounds of fentanyl pills, 25 pounds of heroin and more than six pounds of cocaine.

“This is a phenomenal seizure by our CBP Officers, who in the midst of the current pandemic, still remain focused and carry out the agency’s mission of protecting our frontlines,” Area Port Director Michael Humphries said. “In this case, officers prevented nearly 300,000 fentanyl pills, one of the most abused and dangerous opioids from reaching communities throughout the United States.”

The drugs were said to have an estimated street value of more than $1,000,000.