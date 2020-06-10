Maricopa County expected to give COVID-19 update

PHOENIX - Maricopa County Department of Public Health is expected to give an update regarding COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

The department continues to see large numbers of people testing positive for virus.

Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine is the Medical Director at Maricopa County Department of Public Health.

She is expected to talk about testing and the importance of wearing a mask in public at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Arizona logged 1,556 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The state also recorded an additional 25 COVID-19-related deaths.

The death toll is now 1,095.

This is a developing story.