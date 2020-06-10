Arizona official wants Confederate monument near state Capitol removed

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's secretary of state wants a monument to the region's Confederate troops removed from a public plaza adjacent to the state Capitol.

In a letter to state Department of Administration, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Monday called for the monument to be taken from public display and placed into long-term storage indefinitely.

The monument at the State Capitol was a gift to Arizona from the United Daughters of the Confederacy in the early 1960s.

An inscription on the monument says, “A nation that forgets its past has no future.” Hobbs says the gift was a clear attempt to repudiate the progress of the civil rights movement and should be taken away.

I'm asking ADOA Director Tobin to remove the confederate monument in Wesley Bolin Plaza. Removing this monument isn't a choice to erase our history, it's a choice to embrace our future.



In response, the Arizona Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, along with the Picacho Peak No. 1 Auxiliary to the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War located in Phoenix, both disagreed with Secretary Hobbs' request and do not think the monument should be removed.

