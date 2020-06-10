HBO Max removes ‘Gone With the Wind,’ will add context

NEW YORK (AP) — HBO Max has temporarily removed “Gone With the Wind” from its streaming library in order to add historical context to the 1939 film long criticized for romanticizing slavery and the Civil War-era South.

In a statement, the AT&T-owned WarnerMedia, which owns HBO Max, called “Gone With the Wind” “a product of its time” that depicts racial prejudices.

Protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death have forced entertainment companies to grapple with the appropriateness of both current and past productions.

On Tuesday, the Paramount Network dropped the long-running reality series “Cops” after 33 seasons.

The BBC also removed episodes of “Little Britain,” a comedy series that featured a character in blackface, from its streaming service.