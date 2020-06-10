Downtown Tucson to hold final round of Gift Card Incentive Program

TUCSON - Local businesses are sponsoring the final round of the Gift Card Incentive Program.

Round 9 goes live Friday at 9 a.m.

How it works?

People buy a gift card worth $35 for only $25. The $10 bonus incentive is made possible through the support of a sponsor.

Downtown Development Corporation, Tucson Industrial Development Authority, Larry Hecker and Scott Parks sponsored the final round.

Over $300,000 has been invested in more than 60 downtown businesses, according to Downtown Tucson Partnership.

Find a list of participating businesses on DowntownTucson.org.