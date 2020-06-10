Bighorn Fire grows to 3,277 acres

TUCSON - Crews continued battling the Bighorn Fire Wednesday morning.

They have been fighting the blaze since Friday night's thunderstorm.

The fire is still 10 percent contained. It has burned more than 3,277 acres.

Most of the activity is the top portion of Pima Canyon and Alamo Canyon.

Oro Valley Police Department says hikers and drone operators "continue to be an issue."

No drones are permitted to be flown in the area.

Hikers/drone operators continue to be a issue. Please be aware that the following trails are impacted by the fire: Romero Canyon, Pusch Peak, Pima Canyon, Finger Rock, Pontatoc, Pontatoc Ridge, and Linda Vista — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) June 10, 2020

At this time, the fire is not threatening any homes.

The City of Oro Valley is asking residents in the Pusch Ridge Foothills to sign up for their Code Red alert for updates on the Bighorn Fire.