Arizona logs 1,556 new coronavirus cases Wednesday; death toll is 1,095

PHOENIX — Arizona reported an additional 25 COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday. The statewide total is now 1,095.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The department reported 23 deaths on Tuesday.

Confirmed cases went up to 29,852 with 1,556 new cases. That's 938 more cases than Tuesday.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 416,944 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 6.4 percent have come back positive.

Deaths:

The state says that 841 of the deaths involve people of age 65 or older.

Deaths by age group:

20 - 44 years of age: 52

45 - 54 years of age: 66

55- 64 years of age: 134

<20 years of age: 2

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 15,282

Pima: 3,350

Pinal: 1,209

Santa Cruz: 688

Cochise: 167

Yuma: 2,439

La Paz: 205

Mohave: 552

Yavapai: 348

Coconino: 1,310

Navajo: 2,388

Gila: 48

Graham: 45

Greenlee: 10

Apache: 1,811

