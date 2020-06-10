79-year-old Tucson pilot killed in plane crash near Safford

TUCSON - A 79-year-old Tucson pilot has died after a plane crashed on a hillside near Safford Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a plane flown by Delos "Dee" Elchlin reportedly crashed at around 11:56 a.m. near Sanchez Road in Safford. Officials say first responders found Elchlin deceased.

After further investigation, Graham County Sheriff's Office learned that the former Navy pilot took off his plane from Tucson International Airport around 8 a.m. and went off radar in the Safford area at around 8:45 a.m.

Officials said no distress signal or broadcast was received at this time.

GCSO said an initial investigation suggests "the plane hit the hillside below where it came to rest and the plane skipped or continued upward on the hillside coming to rest approximately 20 yards below the top of the hillside."

No fire was reported in the crash. However, the plane sustained extensive damage.

Family members said the 79-year-old often flew his plane for trips between Safford and Tucson.

The plane is currently being inspected by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.