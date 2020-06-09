Two major wildfires burning in southern Arizona

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - Two major wildfires are burning in southern Arizona.

The Bighorn Fire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains has grown to more than 2500 acres. It's still burning out of control in the Pusch Ridge wilderness.

As of Monday, it is 10 percent contained with 175 crews fighting the fire.

No one has been injured and wildlife has been dubbed safe by officials.

In fact, crews said this fire will help the animals, especially the Bighorn Sheep. The fire is burning some of the dried up vegetation where mountain lions like to scope out their prey.

At this time, the fire is not threatening any homes. In effect, there is no need for residents to evacuate at this time.

Bighorn Fire

The blaze was ignited by lightning on Friday night.

Catalina State Park is currently closed and the area is currently a no-fly zone. No drones are permitted to be flown in the area.

The City of Oro Valley is asking residents in the Pusch Ridge Foothills to sign up for their Code Red alert for updates on the Bighorn Fire.

Tortolita Fire / Photo Courtesy of AZ State Forestry @azstateforestry

Crews are also still battling the Tortolita Fire.

The Tortolita Fire has burned 3,500 acres. It is 25 percent contained.

On Monday, there were 90 firefighters and about 15 air crafts working to extinguish the flames. Officials say they are working to to secure a perimeter around the fire.

Residents who live in the Dove Mountain area might see smoke heading their way. Officials say it's because of the wind.

There are no evacuations at this time.