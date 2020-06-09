Trump pushes conspiracy theory about Buffalo protester

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is pressing his “law and order” message and siding with police over protesters by advancing an unfounded conspiracy theory about a 75-year-old protester in New York who was pushed down by officers.

He's tweeting without evidence that the confrontation may have been a “set up.”

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

Trump is attempting to cast doubt on video showing Buffalo police shoving the man, Martin Gugino, who fell backward and hit his head on the sidewalk.

Two Buffalo police officers have been charged with assault for the incident and have pleaded not guilty.