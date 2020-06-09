Trump pushes conspiracy theory about Buffalo protester

Trump pushes conspiracy theory about Buffalo protesterNew
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is pressing his “law and order” message and siding with police over protesters by advancing an unfounded conspiracy theory about a 75-year-old protester in New York who was pushed down by officers.
He's tweeting without evidence that the confrontation may have been a “set up.”
Trump is attempting to cast doubt on video showing Buffalo police shoving the man, Martin Gugino, who fell backward and hit his head on the sidewalk.
Two Buffalo police officers have been charged with assault for the incident and have pleaded not guilty.