Texas counties vote to remove Confederate monuments from courthouse

FORT WORTH, Texas — Officials in two North Texas counties have voted to remove Confederate monuments from courthouse grounds.

Commissioners of Tarrant and Denton counties voted Tuesday to remove the monuments, which were erected last century by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Tarrant commissioners voted 4-0 with one abstention for removal. Commissioner Roy Brooks proposed the removal, saying he “would argue that it’s not a memorial at all, rather that it was erected in 1953 as a reminder to the black citizens of this county and of this state that the rules of Jim Crow were still in effect.”

The Denton County monument was erected in 1918.

Commissioners of both counties said their actions were taken to promote racial harmony amid protests of the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Both counties said their monuments would be placed in storage until alternate sites could be found.