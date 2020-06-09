Pima County honors News 4 Tucson for its CPR awareness and training work

TUCSON - Pima County Board of Supervisors honored News 4 Tucson Tuesday morning for CPR awareness and training work.

They also proclaimed June as CPR Training and Awareness Month.

Eleven years ago, News 4 Tucson launched our first Lifesaver campaign after a record number of child drownings in Southern Arizona.

Right now, with kids out of school and staying home, our message of drowning prevention has never been more important.

Since the launch of our campaign in 2009, the number of child water incidents has decreased significantly in Pima County. In fact, thanks in part to these efforts, Pima County recorded its first year of no child drowning fatalities in 2019.

News 4 Tucson remains committed to making sure there are no child drownings this year, but we can’t do it without your help. Every drowning is 100% preventable.

Remember the A, B, C’s of Swim Safety: A=Active adult supervision, B=Barriers, and C=Classes —­ including swim lessons for children and CPR lessons for adults.

Please join us in our cause – become a News 4 Tucson Lifesaver, and help us eliminate childhood drownings once and for all.

For more information, visit kvoa.com/lifesaver/.