Photos, information wanted after Rincon Peak’s historic rock cairn found dismantled

rock cairn
Saguaro National Park

TUCSON - An investigation is underway after Saguaro National Park announced Tuesday a historic rock cairn was recently dismantled on Rincon Peak.

According to officials, the monument was made by an early surveyor in 1903 after the individual stacked several rocks to create a unique landmark to help travelers navigate through the area.

Authorities said the rock cairn helped in the development of detailed maps of the southern section of the Arizona territory prior to its statehood.

At around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Saguaro National Park took to Facebook to inform the community that the monument was inexplicably dismantled.

It was recently discovered that the Historic Rock Cairn on Rincon Peak was inexplicably dismantled. This rock cairn was...

To help in their investigation, park officials are asking people who may have hiked up to Rincon Peak in the past year to reach out and share any information or photos they have collected.

Anyone with information is advised to visit nps.gov.

