Phoenix Police Department bans use of carotid hold in response to George Floyd protests

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police Department has banned the use of the carotid hold in response to the recent public pressure stemmed from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Across the country, law enforcement agencies have been making the move to remove the use of chokeholds and neck restraints in response to the recent outcry from protesters and Black Lives Matter advocate groups.

On Tuesday, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams announced that it will no longer train or use the Carotid Control Technique, which is a restraint where an individual applies pressure on someone to prevent the flow of blood to the brain from the carotid arteries.

"We can't function as a department without the trust of our community and there are adjustments we can make to strengthen that trust,” Williams said. “We pride ourselves on being an organization willing to learn and evolve, to listen to our community and become better."

Shortly after the announcement, Kate Gallego, the mayor of Phoenix went to Twitter to share her support of this decision.