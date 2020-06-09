New York governor calls for apology after President Trump suggests conspiracy theory involving protestor injured in viral video

NEW YORK (NBC News) - New York governor, Andrew Cuomo called on President Donald Trump to apologize on Tuesday for Tweeting the unsupported notion that an injured Buffalo protester was involved with ANTIFA.

In a Tweet shared Tuesday morning, the president asserted that 75-year-old Martin Gugino who was pushed by a Buffalo police officer during a protest might have staged the fall.

"I watched. He fell harder than he was pushed. Was aiming scanner,” Trump said in a Tweet. “Could be a set up?"

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

During his daily briefing Tuesday, Cuomo expressed shock and disgust over the president's social media comments and called on president trump to apologize.

"You saw his head hit the pavement. You see blood on the pavement. Maybe he fell harder than he was pushed. How reckless, how irresponsible, how mean, how crude," he said. "If he ever feels a moment of decency, he should apologize for that Tweet because it is wholly unacceptable."

Gugino remains hospitalized.