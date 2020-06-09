Information sought after man found dead in vehicle fully engulfed in flames

TUCSON - Tucson Police Department seek information after launching a homicide investigation into a suspicious death that occurred in January was ruled a homicide.

At around 2 a.m. Jan. 25, Tucson Fire Department crews found 45-year-old Luis A. Diaz deceased after the crews extinguished a vehicle fire in the 3400 block of East 34th Street near Alvernon Way.

TPD initially identified the incident as a suspicious death.

TPD is asking for your help with a Homicide Investigation that occurred earlier this year in the 3400 block of E. 34th St. If you have any information regarding this case https://t.co/gCrMUpde22 please call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/NIZj2zrccF — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 9, 2020

After further investigation, detectives launched a homicide investigation into the case. Authorities said details are extremely limited at this time.

However, TPD did release that new information has been discovered in the case. At this time, they are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to call 88-CRIME.