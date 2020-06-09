Former AZDHS director disagrees with how state re-opened

PHOENIX - Will Humble is the executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association. From 2009 through 2015, Humble led the Arizona Department of Health Services.

"My biggest fear is that we'll be coming up against our hospital capacity and our ability to treat patients and it'll be too late to do anything about it," Humble said. "When you get out of hospital capacity, that's when your death rates really climb because people can't get the care they need."

On Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 618 new cases of the coronavirus with 438 ICU beds in use statewide.

Humble argued when Gov. Doug Ducey lifted Arizona's stay-at-home order on May 15, there were recommendations based on Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines.

However, there were no requirements that people with businesses had to follow.

"What we have seen I think is a de-evolution in the behavior because there are no penalties in place and incentives to comply with," Humble said. "There are businesses that are just not doing anything."

Humble wants Arizonans to be required to wear a mask in indoor public environments.

In addition, cities and counties are prohibited from implementing further mitigation measures outside the state criteria.

"There could be some things the mayor and council would like to do in the city of Tucson to help mitigate the spread down there, but because the executive order prohibits them from doing that, those are just missed opportunities," Humble said. "For the life of me, I just don't understand why that's in there."

Patrick Ptak, a spokesman for Governor Ducey, sent the following statement to the News 4 Tucson newsroom.