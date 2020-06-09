Driver in deadly ‘A Mountain’ crash gets 8.5 years in prison

TUCSON - The driver in the deadly "A Mountain" crash was sentenced to 8.5 years in prison and seven years of probation on Tuesday.

On Oct. 11, 2018, Yanibra Moreno was driving down the mountain when she hit 73-year-old Richard Ellwanger. He died two hours after being transported to the hospital.

Moreno was booked into the Pima County Jail on Oct. 12. She was charged with count of second-degree murder, one count of leaving the scene of a collision causing serious injury or death, and three counts of endangerment.

According to court documents, Moreno had a blood alcohol concentration of .40 after the crash on Oct. 11. That’s five times the legal limit of .08.

The interim complaint says that Moreno’s passenger told investigators that Moreno had been drinking from a green bottle that was seen inside the car. That bottle was later found to be Buchanan’s DeLuxe, a blend of Scotch and Whisky.

Investigators also found Michelob and Modelo beers in the car.

According to the complaint, witnesses told police that Moreno, “was heard telling the male that he should have been driving and she needed to leave. Moreno was heard telling the passenger that she had children at home and needed to leave the scene before police arrived and that she could get in trouble.”

Moreno then started to walk into the desert area saying she needed to leave. Several witnesses followed her and pointed her out to police when they arrived.

Two other pedestrians were hit in connection to the incident.