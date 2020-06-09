Arizona reports 618 new coronavirus cases Tuesday

PHOENIX — Arizona reported an additional 23 COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday. The statewide total is now 1,070.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

Confirmed cases went up to 28, 296 with 618 new cases.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 409,174 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 6.3 percent have come back positive.

Deaths:

The state says that 823 of the deaths involve people of age 65 or older.

Deaths by age group:

20 - 44 years of age: 52

45 - 54 years of age: 62

55- 64 years of age: 131

<20 years of age: 2

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 14, 374

Pima: 3, 161

Pinal: 1,164

Santa Cruz: 633

Cochise: 156

Yuma: 2,378

La Paz: 189

Mohave: 513

Yavapai: 340

Coconino: 1,289

Navajo: 2,253

Gila: 47

Graham: 42

Greenlee: 10

Apache: 1,747

