Arizona official wants Confederate monument removed

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's secretary of state wants a monument to the region's Confederate troops removed from a public plaza adjacent to the state Capitol.

In a letter to state Department of Administration, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Monday called for the monument to be taken from public display and placed into long-term storage indefinitely.

The monument at the State Capitol was a gift to Arizona from the United Daughters of the Confederacy in the early 1960s.

An inscription on the monument says, “A nation that forgets its past has no future.” Hobbs says the gift was a clear attempt to repudiate the progress of the civil rights movement and should be taken away.