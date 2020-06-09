AP: Video evidence increasingly disproves police narratives

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minneapolis police initially told the public that George Floyd died after a “medical incident."

In Buffalo, New York, the police department said a 75-year-old protester “tripped and fell” before cracking his head on pavement. In both cases, those claims were quickly disproved by videos.

The initial statements have fueled mistrust in officers and embarrassed the agencies that made them. Defense lawyers say the practice has been encouraged by a culture of silence in which officers protect misbehaving colleagues.

Police departments deny lying but acknowledge sometimes making mistakes when releasing information in fast-moving, complicated situations. They also say the videos do not always capture officers’ perspectives.