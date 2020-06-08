Wildfire smoke prompts Health Watch in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - An air pollution health watch is in effect due to the smoke from the Bighorn and Tortolita fires.

The potential for elevated levels of particulate matter exists in certain areas of town, particularly Oro Valley, Catalina and north Tucson.

According to Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, a change in wind direction is expected Monday evening. This will likely transport wildfire smoke into populated areas.

Trails at Pima Canyon, Finger Rock and Ventana Canyon are closed.

Trails closed; Air Quality Health Watch issued due to #BighornFire Avoid these trailheads: Pima Canyon, Finger Rock, Ventana Canyon. And protect your lungs! Wildfire smoke can irritate eyes, respiratory system, and worsen chronic diseases. https://t.co/eT8Ml6m5bK

📸: Rick Metcalf pic.twitter.com/CCSICgRh03 — Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) June 8, 2020

PDEQ encourages children, older adults and those with heart or lung disease to be cautious. At-risk individuals are urged to avoid outside activities.

Wildfire smoke can irritate eyes, the respiratory system and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases.

Visit PDEQ’s website for more information about protecting yourself from fire smoke.