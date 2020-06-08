UA hoops Jason Terry excited to join Sean Miller’s staff

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. - As the wildcat basketball legend Jason Terry drove through Oro Valley, looking for a place to stay, he also couldn't help but chant "Bear Down".

Terry took part in a Zoom interview call while his wife drove.

It was the first interaction with the Tucson-area media since Sean Miller hired him.

The former NBA world champion says he's looking forward to bringing Arizona athletes his personal perspective.

He is one of the most accomplished pro players to ever come out of the University of Arizona.

"I can give you my experiences, but you have to walk the walk. You have to live it. I'll be that guiding light," he said. "At the end of the day, it's gonna be your turn to take ownership in it. Whatever decision you make, we'll be there to support you."

"As Jason's career has winded down, I've gotten the chance to really know him," said Sean Miller. "I'm thrilled to add him as an assistant coach."

However, the relationship was not as cordial. In February of 2018, after ESPN reported Miller had allegedly discussed paying Deandre Ayton $100,000 s to join the Wildcats.

Terry posted to Twitter:

"It's time to clean house and bring home our bloodlines to carry on Lute's legacy. We have too much pride, too much tradition to allow outsiders to tear down what we built." Jason Terry

"We repaired that, talked about it, had a good conversation about it some time ago," said Miller. "I appreciated at that moment just the thought that he had of reaching out and getting back on the same page."

Jason Terry is one of the few players to have the following credentials: NBA Champion, NBA Sixth Man of the Year, 19-Year NBA Career, NCAA Champion, and Pac-12 Player of the Year.